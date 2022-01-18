Ex-CBRE director Matthews heads to BNP Paribas

Real Estate

BNP Paribas Real Estate has strengthened its team in Scotland by appointing Allan Matthews as director of agency & occupier solutions.

Mr Matthews, who was a director at CBRE for 14 years, will provide property advice to commercial clients across both the office and industrial sectors.

He will be working particularly closely with Gary Cameron, BNP Paribas Real Estate’s head of Scotland as well as the wider company’s occupier solutions teams and will be based in the Edinburgh office.

In his previous role, Mr Matthews provided transactional advice, predominantly in the office and industrial markets to both landlords and occupiers. Clients ranged from financial institutions including HSBC plc and Lloyds Banking Group, corporate occupiers including Amazon and Mitsubishi Electric, developers and public sector organisations to high net worth individuals with their own investment portfolios.

Gary Cameron, head of Scotland, said: “Allan has an exceptional background in advising high profile occupier clients in a range of sectors and will strengthen the depth of our business. The team is already working on approximately 500,000 sq ft of lease disposal and acquisition work for corporate clients. Allan’s appointment allows us to provide deeper consultancy to our existing and future clients.”

Mr Matthews said: “It’s a brilliant time to join the team as there are plans to expand the Edinburgh business to bolster both the BNP Paribas Real Estate and Strutt & Parker offering in Scotland. I look forward to growing the business and our offer to clients.”