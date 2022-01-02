Employers ‘should plan for 25% staff absences’

Contingency call

The rail network has been badly hit by staff absences (pic: Terry Murden)

Employers have been urged to set up contingency plans amid concerns that rising Omicron cases could see up to a quarter of staff absent from work.

Record daily cases of Covid over the festive period have had a dramatic impact on the economy, particularly customer facing sectors such as transport where staff are unable to work from home.

UK Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay is chairing regular meetings with ministers to assess how the spread of the Omicron variant is affecting workforces and supply chains, the Cabinet Office said.

Mr Barclay said the highly transmissible Omicron variant meant businesses and public services “will face disruption in the coming weeks, particularly from higher than normal staff absence”.

People who test positive for Covid must self-isolate for at least 10 days in Scotland, and seven days in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Two negative lateral flow results, 24-hours apart, are required to end self-isolation – the first no earlier than day six.

Unvaccinated contacts of positive cases must also isolate for 10 days in all parts of the UK.

The UK Health Security Agency says that following the US and Greece by reducing the period to five days could be counterproductive and worsen staff shortages because up to 30% would still be infectious.

The US authorities say citizens must be symptom-free and wear a mask around others for a further five days.

In Greece, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said Omicron’s relative mildness compared with previous variants lay behind its decision to cut the period of self-isolation.

Labour accused the UK Government of failing to order sufficient numbers of lateral flow tests, which are increasingly seen as essential to keep the country moving.

Ministers insist hundreds of millions more LFTs will soon be available.

ScotRail has announced temporary changes to its timetable from Tuesday, 4 January because of staff absences, mainly across the central belt of Scotland , which have resulted in a number of services cancelled or amended in recent weeks.

Routes affected by the timetable revision include:

Glasgow Central – Neilston / Newton

Glasgow Central – East Kilbride

Glasgow Central – Lanark

Glasgow Central – Ayrshire / Inverclyde / Stranraer

Glasgow Central – Edinburgh Waverley via Shotts

Glasgow Queen Street – Edinburgh Waverley via Airdrie & Bathgate

Glasgow Queen Street – Edinburgh Waverley via Cumbernauld & Falkirk Grahamston

Glasgow Queen Street / Edinburgh Waverley – Stirling / Dunblane / Alloa

Glasgow Queen Street – Anniesland via Maryhill

Edinburgh Waverley – Dunbar / North Berwick

Edinburgh Waverley – Fife

Edinburgh Waverley – Newcraighall / Tweedbank



A full list of the changes can be found on the ScotRail website at scotrail.co.uk/timetable-update

