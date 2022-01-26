Egg & Co opens concept store for female-led brands

New offering

A new concept store hosting female-led retail brands, and offering events ranging from business networking to yoga, is opening in the centre of Edinburgh.

It is the first move by egg & Co, Scotland’s largest online and offline platform for women, to create its own physical space and is seen as an example of the changing retail landscape by incorporating experiences such as wellbeing into traditional shopping.

The egg community of more than 65,000 women was launched by Kylie Reid in 2017 and supports female-led collaborations.

Ms Reid has taken 7,000 sq ft at 51 George Street, formerly a branch of Laura Ashley and more recently home to the Scottish Design Exchange which has relocated further up the street.

Among the brands in the new egg space are Tartan Blanket company, Snag Tights, Fruit Salad Flowers, Beira and Rare Birds Books.

Coulters estate agency is the main sponsor and space is being given to the charity It’s Good 2 Give which supports young cancer patients and their families.

Egg has introduced a partnership with Appointedd, the Edinburgh-based online booking platform led by Scotland-based entrepreneur Leah Hutcheon.

Ms Reid said: “We’ve built a massive and loyal female following of more than 65,000 women across egg in Scotland over the past few years and established a network of 35,000 engaging and supportive women in Edinburgh alone.

“I’m so excited to be taking our predominantly online community to the next stage with the launch of egg & co and its first physical presence in the centre of the Scottish capital on George Street. From day one, we’re hosting a diverse range of local, female-led brands, as well as creating areas for people to chat, work and focus on their health and wellbeing.

“I also believe that the opening of egg & co represents the changing face of our high street which is shifting to offering experiences alongside retail.”

