TSB in profit | EasyJet | Diageo | Menzies

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.10am: TSB swings into profit

TSB swung back into profit last year following a focus on cutting costs and growing income through a rigorous digital strategy.

Statutory profit before tax for the year to the end of December came in at £157.5 million against a loss of £204.6m last time.

Total income increased £85.3m (+9.5%) to £980m and reported record mortgage lending.

Operating expenses fell by £30.4m (-3.7%) to £797.3m, reflecting lower resource and property costs and a more normalised level of investment spend.

The net impact of one-off items represented a cost of £25.1m in 2021 (2020: £107.7 million). This primarily reflects lower restructuring and branch transformation costs, a significantly lower remediation charge relating to the treatment of some customers in arrears, and lower migration related income.

TSB said the balance sheet remains resilient, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 15.8% and Liquidity Coverage ratio of 194%.

Robin Bulloch, TSB’s interim chief executive said: “This is a great set of results. With a focus on delivering our Money Confidence purpose, we have seen outstanding income growth in 2021, made improvements in the products and services we offer customers, and become a more efficient and resilient bank.”

…more follows

7am: EasyJet cuts losses

EasyJet cut first-quarter losses by half as Covid-19 travel restrictions were eased and bookings rose.

The company reported a headline loss before tax of £213m for the quarter ending 31 December, compared with £423m a year ago.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “We see a strong summer ahead, with pent up demand that will see easyJet returning to near 2019 levels of capacity with UK beach and leisure routes performing particularly well.”

Cash burn was more than halved at £450m.

7am: Diageo sees strong growth

Whisky and beer giant Diageo posted strong net sales growth and margin expansion and said it expects organic net sales to consistently grow within a range of 5% to 7% and organic operating profit to grow sustainably within a range of 6% to 9%.

Reported net sales for the first half to the end of December came in at £8 billion, an increase of 15.8%, with strong organic growth, partially offset by an adverse foreign exchange impact.

Growth reflects continued recovery in the on-trade, resilient consumer demand in the off-trade and market share gains, and was underpinned by favourable industry trends of spirits taking share of total beverage alcohol and premiumisation.

Reported operating profit of £2.7 billion increased 22.5%, and reported operating margin increased 190bps, primarily due to growth in organic operating profit.

The board declared an interim dividend of 29.36p, up 5%.

Ivan Menezes, chief executive, said: “We have made a strong start to fiscal 22. While we expect near-term volatility to remain, including potential impacts from Covid-19, global supply chain constraints and rising cost inflation, I am confident in our ability to successfully navigate these disruptions through the remainder of the year.”

7am: John Menzies

Airport logistics business John Menzies said overall trading through the latter part of Q4 was in line with the board’s expectations.

Despite the impact of changing travel restrictions related to the Omicron variant, the business saw strong performances from a number of services lines which, together with continued productivity gains, saw the group finish the year strongly.

Cash generation has also remained positive, with the group retaining a strong liquidity position and year end net debt in line with expectations.

“Commercially, the excellent performance in 2021 has continued with further contract wins and renewals. Looking at the year ahead we remain confident in our current projections for a continued recovery of global flight volumes.”

Global markets

Spread betters were expecting the FTSE 100 to give back all of yesterday’s gains and more after US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell signalled a rise in interest rates in March and prompted a sell-off in US and Asian shares .

A 130 point loss on London’s blue chip index would wipe out all of Wednesday’s 98-point gain to 7,469.

There was no change to policy at the Fed’s two-day meeting but comments afterwards by Mr Powell said tougher action could be imposed to keep inflation under control.

US bond yields rose sharply and stock markets fell. After a bright start, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.15% and the Nasdaq Composite clung to a gain of just 0.03%.

Asia-Pacific shares tumbled across the board. The Nikkei in Japan and South Korea’s Kospi both plunged more than 3%.

China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slumped 2.55%.