Djokovic released after winning court appeal

Detention row

By a Daily Business reporter |

Back on court: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has won the right to play at the Australian Open after successfully challenging the Australian Government’s decision to cancel his visa.

The world number one tennis player will be released from detention where he has spent four nights after Border authorities said he had not complied with tough Covid restrictions. He was due to be deported later today.

A judge has now ruled in his favour and has ordered the government to cover all costs related to the appeal.

Judge Anthony Kelly said a professor and qualified physician had provided the applicant with a medical exemption and asked “what more could this man have done?”

Questions are now being asked about the competency of the Australian government, while Scottish tennis star Andy Murray said the uncertainty over Djokovic’s situation has been “really bad” for tennis.

Speaking ahead of the Australian Open, Murray told reporters in Melbourne: ‘I think everyone is shocked by it to be honest.

“The first thing is that I hope that Novak is OK. I know him well, and I’ve always had a good relationship with him and I hope that he’s OK.

“It’s really not good for tennis at all, and I don’t think it’s good for anyone involved.”

Djokovic has been detained in a $109-a-night hotel alongside refugees and detainees and protesters gathered outside to voice their support.