Djokovic facing claims he misled authorities

New allegation

Novak Djokovic: questions over documents

Novak Djokovic’s participation at the Australian Open remains in jeopardy after it emerged it may have misled the authorities about his movements before entering the country.

The tennis world number one is alleged to have made a false declaration when he said he had not travelled outside his Serbian homeland in the two weeks before he arrived in Australia.

Court documents released as part of the row over Djokovic’s visa show his travel declaration form stated he would not travel to any other countries in the 14 days prior to boarding his flight to Australia on 4 January.

In answer to the question: ‘Have you travelled, or will you travel, in the 14 days prior to your flight to Australia?’ whoever filled out the form selected ‘no’.

However, Djokovic appeared in Marbella, Spain on 2 January, according to reports according to Australian media reports.

Giving false or misleading information is a serious offence for which the maximum penalty is 12 months’ imprisonment.

Alex Hawke, the immigration minister, has the powers to cancel Djokovic’s visa on public health grounds and his office has confirmed that the minister is considering withdrawing his visa for a second time.

Furthermore, several news outlets have questioned why a QR card initially displayed a negative test result only to be linked shortly afterwards to a positive result.

Djokovic was released from a Melbourne detention centre on Monday night after a judge found that Australian Border Force officers had denied him procedural fairness when they cancelled his visa after his arrival last Wednesday.

If he loses his visa again and is deported, he faces a three-year ban from Australia, though the minister could provide a waiver.

The player, who practised at the Australian Open’s Melbourne arena ahead of his attempt to win one more Grand Slam than his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, thanked the judge for overturning his visa cancellation after his release on Monday night.

“I’m pleased and grateful,” Djokovic said. “Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try and compete @australianopen. I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans.

“For now I cannot say more but thank you all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong.”

Djokovic’s mother, Dijana, said yesterday that the ruling was the “biggest victory” of her son’s career. His father, Srdjan, called on the Queen to protect his son’s human rights.

As the tennis player left his lawyers’ building, his car was overwhelmed by jubilant supporters, causing police to use pepper spray to disperse the crowd.