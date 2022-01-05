Vaccine row

Novak Djokovic: barred from entering Australia

Tennis ace Novak Djokovic faces deportation from Australia after being barred from entering the country to defend his title at the Open which begins in just over two weeks.

The nine-times champion was told there were issues with his visa and evidence supporting his vaccine exemption. He will now seek the advice of lawyers to have the decision overturned.

A statement from Australia’s Border Force said: “Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled.”

It added that “non-citizens who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.”

Australia’s Prime Minister made it clear there would be no exceptions in the fight against Covid.

“Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled,” he said. “Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant.”

Djokovic had been detained at the city’s airport for more than eight hours and now faces a race against time if he is to be allowed to compete at this year’s tournament. Meanwhile, he was due to be sent home on a flight on Thursday.

Tensions are running high, with tennis fans and members of the general Melbourne public furious that he could be allowed into a city which has suffered a series of restrictions. There have been threats of boycotting the tournament and jeering the player on court.

Djokovic’s father Srdjan and even Serbia’s president Aleksandar Vucic have leapt to his defence, his father accusing the Australian police of “holding my son captive”.

Mr Vucic said: “I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player is brought to an end immediately.”

The tennis star has already divided opinion over his anti-vaccine stance and has provided no details about his medical exemption. He has repeatedly declined to say whether he has been jabbed against coronavirus.

The world number one was said to have had his phone confiscated while officials checked the provenance of his exemption proof in the middle of the night.

The 34-year-old is currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles and he was confident of landing a record 21st on one of his most successful courts. The tournament begins on 17 January.