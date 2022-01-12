Djokovic admits to ‘error of judgement’ over test

Rules breached

Novak Djokovic said he should have rescheduled interview

Novak Djokovic has admitted breaching isolation rules when he met a journalist for an interview two days after he tested Covid positive on 16 December.

“I accept that I should have rescheduled,” he wrote in an Instagram post. He also said he attended an awards event with children in Belgrade on 17 December, but said he didn’t know he was infected until afterwards.

His public statement comes amid claims of inconsistencies in the tennis star’s test results from Serbia which could create new visa problems for the world number one.

He owned up to conducting an in-person interview with French newspaper L’Équipe knowing he was positive, a mistake he put down to an “error in judgement”.

He also admitted his agent made an administrative error and accidentally ticked an incorrect box about his travel history.

“I want to address the continuing misinformation about my activities and attendance at events in December in the lead-up to my positive Covid test result,’ he said.

“This is misinformation which needs to be corrected, particularly in the interest of alleviating broader concern in the community about my presence in Australia, and to address matters which are very hurtful and concerning to my family.”

Djokovic said he attended a basketball game on 14 December and then found out multiple people at the event had tested positive to the virus.

He said he took a rapid antigen test, which came back negative, and then an official PCR test the same day ‘out of an abundance of caution’.

The Serbian claimed he only found out about his positive PCR result in the hours after the Belgrade tennis awards event.

“The next day, on 18 December I was at my tennis centre in Belgrade to fulfil a long-standing commitment for a L’Équipe interview and photoshoot,’ he said. “I cancelled all other events except for the L’Équipe interview.

“I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L’Équipe interview as I didn’t want to let the journalist down, but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was taken,’ he said.

“When I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, on reflection, this was an error of judgment and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment.”

Djokovic also blamed an administrative error on his Australian travel declaration for misleading officials about his travel in the weeks before he arrived in Melbourne.

The tennis star flew to Spain and then onto Australia before being detained by border officials last Thursday, but checked ‘no’ to a travel declaration form question about travel in the 14 days before landing in Melbourne.

“This was submitted by my support team on my behalf – as I told immigration officials on my arrival,’ he said.

“My agent sincerely apologises for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia.”

Djokovic said the mistake was a ‘human error’ and in a pandemic “sometimes these mistakes can occur”.

He said: “Today, my team has provided additional information to the Australian government to clarify this matter,’ he said.

In the final page of his Instagram post, Djokovic said he would be making no further comment “out of utmost respect for the Australian government”.

Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, is hoping to defend his Australian Open title next week. He had his visa revoked on 6 January shortly after he arrived in the country amid questions over the vaccine exemption that would have permitted him to enter.

On Monday, however, a judge overturned the decision and ordered the release of the player from detention.

But the government has not ruled out further action – and the possibility remains that the country’s immigration minister could cancel his visa for a second time just days before the tournament begins.

Scottish tennis star Sir Andy Murray on Tuesday said there are still “a few questions to be answered” by Djokovic over his visa debacle.

“There are still a few questions that need to be answered around the isolation and stuff, which I’m sure we’ll hear from him in the next few days, but I’m obviously here to try and play and win tournaments,” he said.

“He won in court, which is good. Looks like he’s going to be able to play and compete in the Australian Open, which we do want the best players there, but like I said, I think there is still a few questions to be answered.”