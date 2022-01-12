Derelict city site approved for student scheme

Haymarket project

Haymarket Yards is on a brownfield site

A brownfield site close to Haymarket station in Edinburgh has been approved for another student accommodation block.

Councillors granted permission for the purpose-built development at Haymarket Yards, a site that has lain derelict for many years.

The scheme is being undertaken by Ladybank Developments – a joint venture between GSS Developments and London & Scottish Property Investment Management.

It will provide 153 studio apartments with internal and external amenities including study spaces, gym, cinema, private dining facility, roof terrace and shared gardens. It will be managed 24/7 by a dedicated on-site team.

As a zero-car parking development, it will boast parking for 154 bicycles. No fossil fuels are to be used to operate this building, supporting the council’s move to net zero carbon by 2030.