Update:

Haymarket project

Derelict city site approved for student scheme

| January 12, 2022
Haymarket Yards is on a brownfield site

A brownfield site close to Haymarket station in Edinburgh has been approved for another student accommodation block.

Councillors granted permission for the purpose-built development at Haymarket Yards, a site that has lain derelict for many years.

The scheme is being undertaken by Ladybank Developments – a joint venture between GSS Developments and London & Scottish Property Investment Management. 

It will provide 153 studio apartments with internal and external amenities including study spaces, gym, cinema, private dining facility, roof terrace and shared gardens. It will be managed 24/7 by a dedicated on-site team.

As a zero-car parking development, it will boast parking for 154 bicycles. No fossil fuels are to be used to operate this building, supporting the council’s move to net zero carbon by 2030.

, Property No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

JD Spiorts in St James

JD Sports | Sainsbury’s | Savills | Whitbread

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES 2pm: US inflation at 40-year high The US saw a quickeningRead More

Fraser Gillies

New Glasgow office for Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie

Scottish legal firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie has relocated its central Glasgow office across theRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.