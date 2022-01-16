DataVita recruits two as part of off-grid plan

Data centre

Bryan Wands and Raymond Setchfield

DataVita, the Scottish data centre and multi-cloud services provider, has made two senior appointments to its team.

Brian Wands has been named as DataVita’s chief technology officer, while Raymond Setchfield has been recruited as the company’s new head of technical services.

Previously head of IT infrastructure, Mr Wands will lead on DataVita’s technology strategy and grow its offering to customers. Previously, he spent more than 10 years at BAE Regional Aircraft, latterly as head of IT, and held IT roles with Harper Macleod, McGrigors – now Pinsent Masons – and North Lanarkshire Council.

Mr Setchfield has joined DataVita from Insights, where he was a security architect. He has more than two decades’ experience in the IT industry working across a range of areas including server hosting and virtualisation technologies, and previously held roles with Sky, Cigna, and Kinly.

DataVita also announced the acquisition of the Fortis Data Centre in Bellshill, supporting its growth as well as boosting the flexibility and scope of its services. The company plans to enhance the facility’s sustainability by taking it off-grid, generating electricity from wind and battery-powered back-up systems.

Danny Quinn, managing director at DataVita, said: “The last 18 months have been an important phase of our growth. Brian and Raymond will play a key role in engaging with current and future customers, supporting them with their IT and technology strategies and use of hybrid and multi-cloud services.”