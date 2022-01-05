Data host IFB in partnership deal with Brightsolid

£500k investment

Graeme Gordon: business has evolved

Data hosting specialist IFB has invested £500,000 to accelerate its expansion plans which includes a new partnership with cloud services provider Brightsolid.

The long-term agreement provides IFB with access to added data centre hosting capacity, and with the addition of core network upgrades will also support the Aberdeen headquartered firm’s business customers with 10-times the UK average internet speeds, increased cyber security and additional support for office and home working.

IFB has been providing connectivity, data centre cyber protection, cloud and telephony solutions since 1995 and has more than 700 business customers in the public sector, business services, education, and industrial industries across Scotland and the UK.

The firm has experienced substantial interest in its business-critical services since the coronavirus pandemic ushered in a new era of remote working.

IFB chief executive Graeme Gordon, said: “In the last couple of years, businesses have evolved and working practices have changed.

“This has resulted in a rapid upsurge in the need for essential and secure data management with dependable network connectivity so people can remain productive, conduct meetings and collaborate virtually, email securely, and protect and store confidential company documents with confidence.”

Brightsolid chief executive Elaine Maddison, said: “Brightsolid and IFB have worked together for some time providing complementary services to customers and this is a natural extension of our existing partnership.”