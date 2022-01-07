Curtain rises on £1.73m support for King’s Theatre

Refurbishment

Grand dame: King’s will undergo major works

One of the UK’s most treasured theatres will benefit from a £1.73 million grant that will restore its historic features and improve facilities.

The King’s in Edinburgh, one of only 15 operational A-list theatres in the UK, has received support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund towards a major redevelopment.

Originally built as a variety theatre and with a tradition of pantomime stretching back over 100 years, the King’s will be revitalised to create a fully-accessible, fit-for-purpose theatre and community hub over 20 months from September this year.

Holding the highest grading awarded by the Theatres Trust, the Edwardian building has both national and international architectural significance. Built in 1905/6, it is the last surviving design of James Davidson and J.D Swanston.

The King’s has played a vital role in Edinburgh’s cultural life for more than 100 years and has been a principal venue for the Edinburgh International Festival since the 1940s.

It has served as a home to local amateur performing companies for more than 50 years. The King’s Pantomime is a popular Edinburgh tradition drawing an audience of around 90,000 people a year.

The capital works for the theatre will involve a complete package of £25 million, with funding already secured from Scottish Government and Edinburgh Council, and now the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and will be added to the generous donations from individuals, grants from trusts and foundations, support from companies and Capital Theatres’ own contribution from ticket income.

The historic Art Noveau-inspired theatre is in poor condition internally. The restoration works will repair historic fabric, reduce the environmental impact of the building, remove inappropriate 1950’s coverings and additions and transform physical access with a Changing Places toilet and two front-of-house lifts, ramps and wheelchair spaces.

Front-of-house areas will become flexible function spaces and a flexible use creative engagement-studio, with capacity for 60 people, will support community-engagement activities.

The archive will be catalogued and transferred to Edinburgh City Archives where it will be the starting point for the People’s Archive.