Crowds allowed back to football and rugby stadiums

Restrictions eased

Fans will be allowed back into stadiums (pic: SNS Group)

Football and rugby crowds will return from next week after Nicola Sturgeon announced that restrictions on attendance levels at live outdoor events will be removed from Monday.

Instead, organisers of events will be asked to check vaccine passports of at least half of attendees, or at least 1,000 people, whichever number is higher, rather than 20% currently.

The restrictions on indoor events, including sporting events, remain in place until 24 January when the First Minister will announce her next review.

This means that table service and distancing in indoor public venues remain in place and mixing is still limited to three households.

Numbers at indoor public events are currently limited to 100 standing or 200 seated. But the restrictions do not apply to private events such as weddings.

Also from Monday the definition of “fully vaccinated” will include having a booster if a second dose of coronavirus vaccine was received more than four months ago.

Ms Sturgeon said the Covid situation in January has been better than predictions feared and the Scottish Government is now working on a framework for “living with” Covid, to be published in the coming weeks.

Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: “Businesses in the hospitality, retail and evening economy, as well as connected sectors, will find it incredibly disappointing that there will be no immediate further lifting of restrictions on them.

“The Scottish Government need to support all businesses by removing legal restrictions that limit capacity, depress profitability and makes it difficult for businesses to survive and grow. Business will be encouraged however that these remaining restrictions may finally be lifted from the 24 January.”

