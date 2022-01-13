Covid isolation cut to five days in England

Curbs reduced

Sajid Javid: removing curbs

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced that the Covid self-isolation period in England is being cut to five days from seven in a bid to ease the pressure on employers faced with staff absenteeism.

The change is effective from Monday, though once again Scottish employers and employees will have to wait for the Holyrood government to decide whether to follow suit.

From next week anyone who tests positive for Covid in England can leave self-isolation if they have two negative lateral flow tests after five full days, which brings the advice into line with the US.

The move will free up more workers who have contracted Covid to get back to work more quickly.

Karl Thompson, an economist from the Centre for Economics and Business Research, estimates that seven-day self-isolation costs the UK economy £83m per every 200,000 Covid cases.

Mr Javid told MPs: “I’ve always said to the house that any curbs on our freedoms must be an absolute last resort and we shouldn’t keep them in place for a day longer than necessary.

“With this in mind, we’ve been reviewing the isolation period for positive cases to make sure the measures we have in place maximise activity in the economy and education, for example, but also minimise the risk of infectious people leaving isolation.”

Some scientists had warned it could fuel the outbreak significantly, as people would be more likely to be infectious when they return to workplaces.

But Mr Javid insisted the five-day period was safe.

“UK Health and Security Agency data shows two-thirds of positive cases are no longer infectious by the end of day-five. We want to use the testing capacity we’ve built up to help these people leave isolation safely.”

Hannah Essex, co-executive director of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Businesses are continuing to tell us they are struggling with high levels of absence due to Covid and will welcome the news it is judged safe to further reduce the isolation period.

“But too many say that staff are also finding it difficult to get the Lateral Flow Tests they need to prove they can return to work.

“This new change will only help if urgent action is taken to ramp up the supply of tests, so employees are not isolating unnecessarily.”

Sport support

Professional sports affected by the recent COVID-19 crowd limits have been allocated £2.55 million in financial support from the Scottish Government. Full details here