Cooper Software unveils deal for German firm

Acquisition agreed

Expanding: the Cooper Software team

Cooper Software has acquired a German firm as part of a plan to expand overseas following the injection of private equity finance into the Fife-based business.

It has bought Bavaria-based u:benit, an enterprise resource planning software specialist for an undisclosed sum. The deal will see the founder of u:benit, Benedikt Stallmann, appointed general manager for the region and his company rebranded as Cooper Software Gmbh.

The Dalgety Bay company, whose clients include Harland & Wolff, Wrightbus, Intelliget Energy, Scot JCB, BMW and Gordon & MacPhail, would help it build a presence in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Jonathan Dunn, managing director of Cooper Software, said: “Due to our rapidly increasing customer base in the region, acquiring an ERP specialist on the ground will further strengthen our position in the market and meet the high demand for IFS specialists in the area.”

Cooper Software, which was founded in 2005 by chief executive Frank Cooper, announced in November that it had received an investment from a fund managed by YFM Equity Partners.

At the time of the deal, YFM partner Andy Thomas said the capital boost would enable the firm to move to the next level.

Cooper Software has developed its own software-as-a-service offering, ProScope, which has been sold to businesses around the world.

It has more than 60 staff and its turnover is expected to hit £6.7 million this year.