CodeClan fast-tracks Heriot-Watt software students

Partnership

Melinda Matthews-Clarkson: ‘strong rationale’

Digital skills academy CodeClan is delivering fast-track programming courses for Heriot-Watt University’s graduate apprentices to help them progress more quickly with their employers.

The partnership means candidates substitute the first year of the 4-year programme by completing CodeClan’s 16-week software and user experience (UX) course.

Heriot-Watt’s Graduate Apprenticeship initiative is one of the largest of its kind in the Scottish university sector and has partnerships with more than 70 companies and other organisations such as Amazon, Bosch, Diageo, Edinburgh Airport, HSBC and Leonardo.

Sara Dodd, digital business strategist at Heriot-Watt University, said: “This partnership enables our GAs to gain productive programming skills at an accelerated pace and to complete a BSc Hons in Software Development that will give them the opportunity to progress significantly faster in their careers within their employer organisations”.

CodeClan chief executive Melinda Matthews-Clarkson, said: “Because we have a large team dedicated to cutting-edge, industry-relevant digital skills training, there is a strong rationale for CodeClan to provide these kind of courses to the university. Working with Heriot-Watt, we can deploy the kind of skills that are sought by employers across every sector of industry.”

Graduate Apprenticeships are supported by Skills Development Scotland (SDS) and the Scottish Funding Council (SFC).

They were developed in partnership with industry and the higher education sectors, with support from the European Social Fund (ESF). They are a new way for individuals to get qualified up to Masters degree level while in paid employment. They are designed with employers and offered in key sectors that need highly skilled employees.

CodeClan has experienced record demand for its programming, data and bespoke courses in 2020, and has produced more than 1,000 graduates since its launch in 2015.