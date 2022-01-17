Clyde Munro adds Ayrshire practice to portfolio

Dental deal

Jim Hall: expanding

Alloway Place Dental Practice in Ayr, founded in the 1950s, has become the latest acquisition by Clyde Munro Dental Group.

The business, which has 10,000 patients, was taken into the ownership of husband and wife team James and Jennifer McCall in 2013 who will stay on as associates in the expanded business.

Mrs McCall said: “Running a practice is greatly challenging as the amount of regulation has grown, even prior to the pandemic.”

Earlier this year, Clyde Munro became the first group to exceed 50 practices across Scotland – a major milestone for dentistry in Scotland.

Glasgow-headquartered Clyde Munro already has a strong presence in the area through Sandgate Dentistry in Ayr, as well as Art of Dentistry in Prestwick.

Clyde Munro was founded by Jim Hall in 2015 with the acquisition of seven practices. Since then, it has enjoyed rapid growth and now comprises 53 practices across Scotland, with more than 400,000 patients and 400 staff.