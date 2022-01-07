Cameron confirmed as First Bus managing director

Transport

By a Daily Business reporter |

First Bus, Scotland’s largest bus operator, has confirmed Duncan Cameron as managing director.

Mr Cameron, who has been with the company for more than five years, was made interim managing director in May 2021 following the promotion of Andrew Jarvis to the role of portfolio managing director.

Since then, he has led First Glasgow, First Aberdeen and First Scotland East through some of the most challenging times the transport industry has faced.

He is responsible for more than 3,000 employees based at three operating companies across Scotland. First Bus also operates Bright Bus Tours in Edinburgh.

He began his career initially with First in 2001 as a graduate trainee and rose through the ranks, holding such positions as operations director for both First Essex and managing director for First Aberdeen. After leaving in 2014 to work in the haulage and logistics sector, he returned to First in 2016.

The appointment was effective from 1 January.

Andrew Jarvis, portfolio managing director, said: “Duncan’s experience, focused determination, passion and positive leadership style have already proved highly effective since stepping into the role on an interim basis in May last year.

“His approach and handling of the challenges the company has faced over the months is one of the many reasons he has been officially appointed managing director and I wish him all the very best as he continues in the role.”