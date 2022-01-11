Calnex Solutions adds tech pair to board

Telecoms

Board hire: Margaret Rice-Jones

Telecoms equipment testing firm Calnex Solutions has hired former Skyscanner chairman Margaret Rice-Jones and sector veteran Stephen Davidson as non-executive directors with immediate effect.

Ms Rice-Jones has more than 20 years’ experience at board level in public and private software and technology companies.

Her current roles include acting as senior independent director at main market-listed De La Rue, chairman at Origami Energy and non-executive director at Holiday Extras Investments.

She was senior independent director of Xaar and chaired private companies Skyscanner and Penguin Portals until they were sold for £1.4bn and £509m, respectively.

Mr Davidson has more than 20 years’ plc board experience. He is currently a non-executive director at main market-listed Informa and non-executive chairman at AIM-traded analytics company Actual Experience JSE-listed Datatec and MCB Grou.

He was previously chairman at AIM companies Rosenblatt Group, Restore and Jaywing, and main market companies Inmarsatand MECOM. In his earlier career he was chief financial officer and then chief executive at Telewest Communications and vice chairman of investment banking at WestLB Panmure.

George Elliott, chairman of Linlithgow-based Calnex, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Margaret and Stephen to the board. They join us at what is an exciting time for Calnex, as we seek to capitalise on the telecoms industry’s ongoing transition to 5G alongside the growth of cloud computing.”