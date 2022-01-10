CALA ahead of rivals in delivering new homes

Record turnover

CALA development in Balerno

CALA Group expects to be one of the few among its rivals to build more homes than in 2019, the last uninterrupted year of trading.

The company said it will follow last year’s record turnover of £1.25 billion with best ever forward private reservations.

Chief executive Kevin Whitaker said: “We have a strong short-term land bank to underpin the delivery of our current business plan and continue to invest heavily in land as we look towards our medium-term ambition of reaching a revenue of £1.8bn by 2026.”

In a statement on trading in the year ended 31 December, CALA said it anticipates pre-tax profit of about £130m, an increase of 35% on 2019.

It completed 2,904 homes, an increase of 19% on the 2019 total of 2,449 units (59% on the 2020 total of 1,835 units)

Sales per site per week for 2021 were 0.76, compares with 0.53 in 2019 and 0.51 in 2020. The business recorded a private average sales price of £462,000.

Mr Whitaker added: “2021 has been a very successful year for the business, during which we have strongly rebounded to significantly exceed pre-pandemic 2019 volumes, revenue and pre-tax profit. Several factors have enabled our excellent financial performance across the 12-month period.

“In particular, we have seen many people making positive new home choices to seek out larger living spaces and this has driven very strong demand for our homes in aspirational suburban locations.

“While there have been significant supply chain challenges across the industry, the market has been strong. This, combined with improvements to our operational efficiency and the hard work of our team, has enabled us to deliver an excellent performance across the year.

“We expect to be one of the only major homebuilders to deliver new home completions in excess of pre-pandemic levels, with 2021 sales 19% up on 2019.”

Audited results will be published in March.