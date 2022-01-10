Brodies re-elects O’Neill for fourth term as chairman

Law

Re-elected: Christine O’Neill

Christine O’Neill QC, chairman of law firm Brodies, has been re-elected to serve a fourth consecutive term in the role.

First elected to the position in 2013, Ms O’Neill plays an integral role in the firm’s business planning and governance and will continue to represent the partnership in upholding its professional standards and supporting the wellbeing of colleagues. Her fourth three-year term will begin on 1 May.

In 2016 Ms O’Neill became the first solicitor advocate to be appointed as first standing junior counsel to the Scottish Government, and in 2020, she was appointed as Queen’s Counsel.

Working with both commercial and public sector clients, she is regularly instructed in judicial reviews, statutory appeals and public inquiries, acting for clients that include the Scottish Government, the Scottish Charity Regulator and UK regulators such as the Gambling Commission.

Nick Scott, Brodies’ managing partner, said: “Christine’s re-election to serve a fourth term as our chairman is welcome news for our firm and is indicative of the high regard that she is held in by partners, clients, and colleagues alike.

“She demonstrates unwavering commitment to her colleagues, our firm and its clients. The example she sets ensures that we strive to achieve the best that we can, collectively and individually.”