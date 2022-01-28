British tech tycoon Lynch loses civil fraud case

HP successful

Mike Lynch: denies allegations against him

Hewlett Packard (HP) has won a multibillion-dollar fraud case over its acquisition of British software company Autonomy more than a decade ago.

The US tech giant paid for $11 billion (£8.2bn) for the Cambridge-based company in 2011 but within a year it had written down its value by $8.8bn.

It subsequently sued its founder Mike Lynch and former chief financial officer Sushovan Hussain, claiming they “artificially inflated Autonomy’s reported revenues, revenue growth and gross margins”.

In his summary, Mr Justice Hildyard said the claimants have “substantially succeeded” in their claims in the proceedings.

However, the damages, to be settled at a later date, are likely to be less than the $5bn HP claimed and the tech entrepreneur can appeal against the decision.

The ruling in the High Court in London, followed what was believed to be the UK’s biggest civil fraud trial, heard over nine months in 2019. Costing £40m, it was also the most expensive.

The judge’s full ruling has not yet been published and remains strictly under embargo.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is also due to make a decision tonight on whether Mr Lynch should be extradited to the US, where he faces fraud charges in a separate criminal case.

Dr Lynch, a former academic who made $850 million from the sale of the firm he built into the UK’s second largest software company, denies all charges against him. He argued that the technology giant was trying to make him “a scapegoat for their failures”.

In the separate criminal proceedings in the US, Dr Lynch faces charges of securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy in a federal court over the sale of Autonomy.

Regarding today’s judgement, Kelwin Nicholls of Clifford Chance, lawyer for Dr Lynch, said: “Today’s outcome is disappointing and Dr Lynch intends to appeal.

“We will study the full judgment over the coming weeks. We note the judge’s concerns over the reliability of some of HP’s witnesses. We also note the judge’s expectation that any loss suffered by HP will be substantially less than the $5bn claimed.”

Mr Hussain was convicted in April 2018 in the US of wire fraud and other crimes related to Autonomy’s sale and was jailed for five years.