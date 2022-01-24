British Gas takes on Together Energy customers

New supplier

Paul Richards

Ofgem has appointed British Gas to take on supplying Scottish company Together Energy’s 176,000 domestic customers and one non-domestic customer.

This follows a competitive process run by Ofgem to get the best deal possible for customers after the business, based in Clydebank, became the latest power retailer to collapse in the wake of soaring gas prices.

Funds that current and former domestic customers of the suppliers have paid into their accounts will be protected, where they are in credit. Domestic customers will also be protected by the energy price cap with their new supplier.

For existing Together Energy customers, energy supplies will continue as normal after they were switched over to British Gas on 23 January.

Customers of Together Energy, which was headed by Paul Richards, will be contacted over the coming days about the changes. If customers wish to switch supplier, they can shop around but are advised to wait until the transfer has been completed. Customers will not be charged exit fees if they decide to switch to another supplier.

Neil Lawrence, Ofgem’s director of retail, said: “I am pleased to announce we have appointed British Gas for the customers of Together Energy. We understand that this news may be unsettling for customers, however they do not need to worry. Their energy supply will continue as normal, and customer credit balances will be honoured.

“British Gas will be in contact with customers over the coming days with further information. Once the transfer has been completed, customers can shop around for a better deal if they wish to.