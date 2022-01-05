Tesco wins Christmas battle | cost of living concerns grow

Daily Business Live

By our Markets reporter |

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.30am: Tesco wins Christmas battle

Tesco outperformed its key rivals over the Christmas period, achieving its highest grocery market share since January 2018, according to industry data.

Market researcher Kantar said Tesco’s grocery sales over the 12 weeks to 26 December fell by 0.9% compared with the same period in 2020, when several areas in Britain faced COVID-19 restrictions that boosted food sales. On a two-year basis, Tesco’s sales were up 10.1%.

Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons saw their sales fall by 4.4%, 3.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 12-week period compared with 2020.

In October, Tesco raised its full year earnings forecast. Some analysts believe it may raise its outlook again when it updates on trading on Jan. 13. Its shares have increased 24% over the last year.

Kantar said total UK grocery sales were £31.7 billion over the 12-week period, down 3% on 2020 but up 8% on 2019.

8am: London opens lower

Blue chips opened lower in London as forecast as traders monitor latest Omicron developments and await news from the Federal Reserve in Washington (see below).

The FTSE 100, which soared by 120 points yesterday, opened 15.11 points lower at 7,490.04.

7.15am: Ryanair traffic

Airline Ryanair said it carried 9.5 million passengers in December compared with 1.9m in the same month in 2020.

The latest figure represents a load factor of 81%, against 86% in November and 84% in October.

12.01am: Cost of living tops concerns

Inflation and the cost of living are the biggest concerns facing over half (54%) of people in the UK at the start of 2022, with nearly a third (31%) of people feeling less confident in their financial situation as a result.

However, for most Brits confidence in their overall financial situation generally remains steady compared to six months ago, according to the latest TSB Money Confidence Barometer

The survey shows that 82% of people have already experienced an increase in their costs of living such as increased cost of groceries, day-to-day essentials and gas and electricity.

As a result, almost a quarter (23%) said they have dipped into savings, one in five (19%) said they have changed their usual habits or behaviours such as changing shopping habits and over a third (36%) have cut back on spending on non-essential purchases. 19% have increased debt either by taking out new credit, increasing existing credit or going into their overdraft.

Global markets

Traders will look to the latest Federal Reserve minutes released later amid signs of of weakness creeping into the US economic data.

The US manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 58.7 points in December from 61.1 in November. The figure was below market forecasts.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 214 points or 0.59%. The S&P 500 dipped only slightly lower whilst the Nasdaq fell 1.33%.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region fell on Wednesday as investors watched US Treasury yields, which rose at the fastest new year pace in two decades.

China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.00% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 1.30%. The Nikkei in Japan rose 0.10% while South Korea’s Kospi dipped 1.21%.

Brent oil was quoted at $80.09 a barrel from $80.27.