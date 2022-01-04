Bathgate takes over as chairman at R3 Scotland

Restructuring

Restructuring and insolvency trade body R3 has appointed sector specialist Richard Bathgate as chairman in Scotland.

Mr Bathgate, who is a partner at accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael, takes over the role from Tim Cooper, partner at Addleshaw Goddard.

He said: “With a new generation of young professionals in Scotland coming through, I’m keen that they and our more experienced members take advantage of all that R3 has to offer – whether that’s technical support, training, or networking opportunities.

“The past two years have undoubtedly been one of the toughest periods in living memory for Scottish businesses, but it’s the ones who sought early advice who have had the best chance of survival.

“Any business experiencing signs of financial distress – such as problems paying staff or suppliers, concerns about cashflow, or rising stock levels – should seek early advice from an R3 member so they have access to the full range of potential restructuring options available to them and more time to take a decision about their next steps.”