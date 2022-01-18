Ballantynes Property Group acquires Capital Lettings

Agents merge

New team (L to R): Scott Webster, Gordon McKenzie, David Smith and Rory Ballantyne

Ballantynes, the chartered surveyors and estate agents, has acquired the Edinburgh agency Capital Lettings.

David Smith, who founded Capital Lettings, is retiring and all existing staff will be transferred to Ballantynes.

Capital Letting and its staff have relocated into Ballantynes Property Group’s existing West End Edinburgh office in Stafford Street, Edinburgh.

Rory Ballantyne, managing director of Ballantynes Property Group, said: “Following our successful acquisition of REAM Ltd back in 2017 we have continued to seek opportunities to expand our letting division and Capital Lettings fits our profile perfectly.

“We continue to target opportunities that will grow our business whilst working with companies that align themselves with our values.”

Mr Smith said: “After 22 very happy years managing Capital Lettings it is with a tinge of sadness that I will be “hanging up my keys”.

“This sale has been a long time in the making and knowing that the hard work and attention I have put into the business is shared by Rory and his team means I am happy to hand over to Ballantynes and delighted that my clients will be looked after as they have been under myself and my team.”