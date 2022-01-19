BA cancels flights to US over 5G concerns

Landing fears

BA has cancelled flights over safety

British Airways has cancelled a number of flights destined for the US over growing concerns that the roll-out of 5G technology near airports could disrupt aircraft navigation systems.

The airline’s Boeing 777s and 747-8 jets are thought to be particularly at risk of being affected because of the frequency used by the cellular network.

BA has scrapped flights from London to Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

It is one of several carriers to have acted over concerns that the new, faster mobile network could interfere with altimeters which are crucial for landing.

Emirates and Japan Airlines have also cancelled flights to the US. Virgin Atlantic, which does not operate Boeing 777s, said it had not made any cancellations or aircraft changes.

About 500 towers near airports — about 10 per cent of the network — were left unactivated after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a last-minute warning too late to prevent disruption as many flights had already been cancelled.

The UK already has a 5G network but British airports are unaffected by the concerns because it uses a different frequency.

BA said: “Safety is always our priority. We are monitoring the situation in the US closely and will continue to review our schedule in the next few hours.

“We’re disappointed that some of our customers are facing potential disruption and will update them as soon as possible on any changes to their travel plans.”

Emirates, which is based in Dubai and is the world’s largest operator of 777s, said on Wednesday that it would halt flights to Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, New Jersey, Orlando, Florida, San Francisco and Seattle. It said it would continue flights to Los Angeles, New York and Washington.

Shares in British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines ended the day 3.4% lower.