Aston Martin on plan | retail footfall slumps | Shell | C&C

9am: Builders benefit from homes report

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey edged 0.3% higher after the Halifax House Price Index suggested the average UK property price hit a new high of £276,091 in December.

The mortgage lender said the average house price increased by more than £24,500 in 2021, making it the largest annual increase since 2003.

Halifax expects house price growth to slow in 2022.

Energy giant Shell dipped 0.1% to 1718p after saying the remaining $5.5 billion of proceeds from the Permian divestment will be distributed in the form of share buybacks “at pace” (see below).

The FTSE 100 was treading water ahead of the US jobs report later today. The index was just 4.74 points higher at 7,455.11

8am: Nucleus buyer ‘looking to sell stake’

A private equity firm behind the merger of James Hay and Edinburgh-based Nucleus Financial is said to be looking to sell at least a part of its stake in the platforms.

7am: Aston Martin Lagonda delivering to plan

Aston Martin Lagonda said the “game-changing” Valkyrie hypercar programme is in production and deliveries to customers have commenced.

Ten vehicles were shipped in Q4. This was fewer than previously planned and accordingly, adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be c.£15m lower than expected.

“The impact is timing only, all Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupes are sold and remain allocated to customers with significant deposits,” said the company.

Executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said: “I am extremely pleased that our core business has delivered to plan with over 6,000 core wholesales in the year whilst driving inventory to levels that are appropriate for an ultra-luxury business.

“The evidence is there that our strategy is working, as retail sales are well ahead of wholesales supported by strong pricing and improving residual values. It is a very long time since the core business was in such good health as it is today.”

Tobias Moers, chief executive, added: “Our core business delivered as planned while navigating a challenging external operating environment

“With the DBX having achieved about 20% share of the luxury SUV market I am pleased that we also successfully launched the DBX straight-six in China in November as planned, creating opportunities for 2022.

“With a full year of Aston Martin Valkyrie programme deliveries in 2022 we are expecting to deliver significant growth, in addition to the launch of our second DBX derivative, intended to disrupt the performance luxury SUV market and the final edition of the V12 Vantage.”

7am: Shoppers stay away

Shopper footfall in Scotland plummeted 22.8% in December on the same month in 2019, prompting further calls for incentives along the lines being offered in Wales and Northern Ireland. Footfall in Scottish shopping centres was down by almost a third (31.9%).

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “It rounded off a profoundly worrying ‘golden quarter’ for Scottish shopkeepers, many of whom traditionally need strong pre-Christmas trading in order to tide them over the fallow winter months.

“It heralds an unnerving start to the new year for many retailers. Scottish Ministers must stand ready to support the retail industry further if these conditions are set to persist, through grants for shops as their Welsh counterparts are offering, scrapping the cap on the business rates relief announced in the Budget, or through a high street stimulus scheme like Northern Ireland has implemented.”

7am: C&C hikes prices

Tennent’s owner C&C Group said prices of drinks had risen to manage inflationary cost pressures and trading in Q3 (September to November) was modestly ahead of expectations and the stated guidance.

The Dublin-based company said it generated a modest profit in December and the operating profit outcome for the H2 FY2022 period will be affected by the nature, extent and duration of government restrictions.

Consequently, C&C will provide an updated operating profit range in its FY2022 pre close trading statement in March.

7am: Shell buybacks

Oil and gas company Shell said the remaining $5.5 billion of proceeds from the Permian divestment will be distributed in the form of share buybacks at pace.

These are in addition to the distributions of 20-30% of cash flow from operations as per its existing capital allocation framework.

Further details of the amount and pace of total shareholder distributions will be disclosed at the fourth quarter results announcement.

Global markets

The FTSE 100 was expected to open little changed as traders await jobs data from the US for December.

CMC’s Michael Hewson says expectations are for December payrolls to improve to 420,000, and the unemployment rate to fall further to 4.1%, although some estimates for payrolls have come in as high as 900m.

“It will certainly need to see a decent number to help push the US dollar up from current levels, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for an upward November revision,” he said.

“Ultimately, today’s number is unlikely to make that much difference to how investors view the potential timing of the first US rate rise.”

US markets were weak, with the Dow Jones declining 171 points and the S&P 500 dipping 5 points.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is trading around 9 points lower while in Hong Kong the Hang Seng is 371 points higher.