AccelerateHER names finalists in awards

AcclerateHER Awards

By a Daily Business reporter |

AccelerateHER has announced 12 inspiring female founders as Scottish finalists in this year’s awards in partnership with Barclays Eagle Labs.

They are among 32 across the UK who have been shortlisted for their aspirational work across the fields of Science and MedTech; FinTech, Data Science and Cybersecurity; CleanTech, Climate and Net Zero and Disruptive Innovation.

AccelerateHER COO, Elizabeth Pirrie described it as an “incredibly strong shortlist” and said she wanted to congratulate all of 2022 finalists “who are among the most innovative and forward-thinking entrepreneurs operating in the country.”

She added: “The driver behind the AccelerateHER UK awards is to showcase dynamic female founded businesses with major global growth potential. It will be so exciting to celebrate the success of such exceptional talent with our AccelerateHER network when we announce our winners in March.”

Scotland’s category shortlist:

Science and MedTech

Karen Gardiner of Purple Orchid Health, a specialist reproductive health company supporting women with urology and gynaecology conditions

Jodie Sinclair of Theo Health, a health-tech company that is looking to revolutionise how we train and recover from injury

Ishani Malhotra of Carcinotech, which has expertise in manufacturing 3D printed living tumours using patient-derived cancer stem cells.

FinTech, Data Science and Cybersecurity

Anne Widdop of The VR Hive, which uses AI to deliver a reactive, adaptive learning environment including a virtual classroom assistant

Charmaine Lo of Actelligent (Scotland) Company, a fintech platform to help investors act intelligently in every stage of the investment process

Lynne Darcey Quigley of Know-it Global, which streamlines the credit control process so businesses can credit check and monitor, chase for payment, and collect overdue unpaid invoices all from one place.

CleanTech, Climate and Net Zero

Katherine Gunderson of Grand Bequest, a property technology company using data analytics, conservation, and sustainability to promote the global redevelopment of vacant buildings

Katie McKinney of ThermaFY Group, a specialist software company, that analyses temperature data to solve real world problems

Xiaoyan Ma of Danu Robotics, a CleanTech start-up, that is developing advanced and sustainable technological solutions for the benefit of the environment.

Disruptive Innovation

Danae Shell of Valla, a DIY law platform that helps people resolve employment issues themselves

Mehrnaz Campbell of Cheemia, an independent market access and remote sales specialists, providing a unique cloud based training platform for pharmaceutical companies

Janis Roddie of Everyday People, which uses disruptive innovation to enable the live events industry to embrace and monetise the digital space.

Now in its seventh year, this is the first time the previously Scotland-only event has extended UK-wide. Last year’s four winners include Kate Cameron from Cytochroma, Rebecca Goss from XGenix, Sarah Wernér of Husmus and ZOEX Power’s Aslihan Penley.

The awards are delivered in partnership with Barclays Eagle Labs. The Scottish Government and global IT and business consulting firm CGI have been instrumental in supporting the growth of the awards in Scotland; ensuring over 700 female founders to date have accessed tangible expert help to prepare for investment and growth.

The winners will be announced at the regional finals in March 2022.