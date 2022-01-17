£700m boost after 17 wind farms chosen

ScotWind outcome

The SSE Renewables-Marubeni-CIP partnership is among the successful bidders

The Scottish government was handed a £700 million boost for public services today after successful bidders were announced to build the next generation of offshore wind farms.

Crown Estate Scotland has selected 17 projects from a total of 74 applications to install wind farms in Scottish waters.

The ScotWind Leasing process is the first offshore wind leasing round in over a decade and the first ever since the management of offshore wind rights were devolved to Scotland.

Each of the chosen projects has been offered option agreements which reserve the rights to specific areas of seabed.

Initial indications suggest a multi-billion pound supply chain investment in Scotland and a key milestone in achieving net zero targets.

The details of the 17 applicants who have been offered option agreements can be found below, in the attached documents, and also via the link in the notes to editors

Map reference Lead applicant Option Fees Technology Total capacity (MW) 1 BP Alternative Energy Investments £85,900,000 Fixed 2,907 2 SSE Renewables £85,900,000 Floating 2,610 3 Falck Renewables £28,000,000 Floating 1,200 4 Shell New Energies £86,000,000 Floating 2,000 5 Vattenfall £20,000,000 Floating 798 6 DEME £18,700,000 Fixed 1,008 7 DEME £20,000,000 Floating 1,008 8 Falck Renewables £25,600,000 Floating 1,000 9 Ocean Winds £42,900,000 Fixed 1,000 10 Falck Renewables £13,400,000 Floating 500 11 Scottish Power Renewables £68,400,000 Floating 3,000 12 BayWa £33,000,000 Floating 960 13 Offshore Wind Power £65,700,000 Fixed 2,000 14 Northland Power £3,900,000 Floating 1,500 15 Magnora £10,300,000 Mixed 495 16 Northland Power £16,100,000 Fixed 840 17 Scottish Power Renewables £75,400,000 Fixed 2,000 Totals £699,200,000 24,826

Simon Hodge, Chief Executive of Crown Estate Scotland, said: “Today’s results are a fantastic vote of confidence in Scotland’s ability to transform our energy sector.

“Just a couple of months after hosting COP26, we’ve now taken a major step towards powering our future economy with renewable electricity.

“In addition to the environmental benefits, this also represents a major investment in the Scottish economy, with around £700m being delivered straight into the public finances and billions of pounds worth of supply chain commitments.

“The variety and scale of the projects that will progress onto the next stages shows both the remarkable progress of the offshore wind sector, and a clear sign that Scotland is set to be a major hub for the further development of this technology in the years to come.”

Should any application not progress to signing a full agreement, the next highest scoring application will instead be offered an option.

Once these agreements are officially signed, the details of the supply chain commitments made by the applicants as part of their Supply Chain Development Statements will be published.

This is just the first stage of the long process these projects will have to go through before we see turbines going into the water, as the projects evolve through consenting, financing, and planning stages.

“Responsibility for these stages does not sit with Crown Estate Scotland, and projects will only progress to a full seabed lease once all these various planning stages have been completed.