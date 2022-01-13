£50m plan to roll-out boxing fitness centres

Sites targeted

Packing a punch: UBX is targeting 11 sites in Scotland

Specialist investment and franchise operator Empowered Brands is partnering Australian boxing fitness concept UBX Training to launch a chain of centres across the UK and Ireland in a deal worth £50 million.

Empowered Brands has identified five sites in Edinburgh and six in Glasgow among an initial 250 across the two countries, rising potentially to 550.

UBX Training was co-founded by four-time world boxing champion, Danny Green, alongside Australian fitness and technology entrepreneur, Tim West.

Mr West said: “We are well-positioned to capitalise on the wider interest in health and fitness post-pandemic. Covid-19 shone a light on the importance of regular exercise – for both physical and mental well-being – thereby widening our target market.

“Empowered Brands understands our vision and we believe their sector experience and deep understanding of the UK and Irish markets makes them the perfect partner for us.”

John Jempson, chief financial officer at Empowered Brands, said: “As part of our investment, we are setting aside a sum to directly fund future franchisees’ start-up costs.

“Whilst the fitness sector has remained resilient and bounced back well post-lockdowns, access to traditional forms of lending remains impacted, and we will look to fill this gap. The investment reflects our strong confidence in the UBX concept.

“We foresee strong interest in our franchise offering from three key groups: personal trainers looking to take the step up into bricks and mortar, existing fitness businesses looking to diversify their portfolios, as well as ‘corporate refugees’ – individuals who might be leaving the workforce and rethinking their career path. UBX units are small and with our support, represent a low cost of entry to the fitness market.”

“We are confident the concept will grow at pace here, building on the success of our existing brands.”