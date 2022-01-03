£3m deal sees Boyle quit Hibs for Saudi

'Life-changing' move

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Saudi bound Martin Boyle (pic: SNS Group)

Martin Boyle, Hibs’ top scorer this season, has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly for a fee in the region of £3 million.

The Australian winger jetted out of Edinburgh today having agreed a “life-changing” deal, according to the Easter Road outfit.

The 28-year-old had been with the Hibees for seven years, scoring 65 goals in 265 appearances.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: “We’d like to begin by thanking Martin Boyle for everything he’s done for Hibernian FC over the last seven years. He created some really special memories with us and gave everything for the supporters.

“Letting Martin go was a difficult decision to make as he’s an important player for us, but equally when a player is presented with a life-changing option in-front of him and makes it clear that it’s an option he’d like to take, then we have to listen.

“Discussions have been on-going for a long period with Martin, and he understood our stance. We took a firm, but fair approach and he conducted himself incredibly well during what’s been a difficult period for him, and we thank him for that.

“We wish him all the best for the future, and he will always be welcome back at Hibernian FC.”

Boyle was left out of the squad for last night’s 1-0 win after extra time over Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup and said: “It wasn’t a decision made overnight; it’s been going on for a few weeks.

“Ultimately, I think it was the right thing to do for family reasons and personal reasons as well. I think it’s opening up to a new adventure with myself.

“It was a hard decision, but one I’m comfortable making for me and my family. I’ve got this transfer fee for the club, which makes me feel much better about it. There’s no bridges burned, and I walk away in good spirits.”

Harmah-based Al-Faisaly are currently 14th in the 16-team Saudi Pro League.