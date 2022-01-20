20 journalists facing axe at Sun newspaper

Paper cuts

News UK is consulting with staff of The Scottish Sun

Redundancies have been announced among journalists at The Sun newspaper with expectations that production of the title in Scotland and Ireland will switch to London.

Owner News UK said it is in talks with affected staff but would not confirm that up to 20 jobs on the sub-editing and art desks in Scotland and Ireland will be axed.

A source told Daily Business that reporters and sports writers will escape the cull, and that staff at The Times and Sunday Times are unaffected.

It is understood the daily sale of The Scottish Sun is now below 100,000 and nearer to 90,000.

A spokesman for News UK said: “We can confirm that a number of staff across our production team are in consultation as we look to drive efficient and effective art and sub-editing hubs to serve all editions of The Sun across England, Wales, Scotland and the island of Ireland.

“As you’ll appreciate, we will not be commenting further until the consultation process is complete.”