West Town development planned for Edinburgh

Urban village

Location of proposed West Town

Oil tycoon Sir Bill Gammell and Drum Property Group have revived plans to build one of Europe’s biggest urban development projects close to Edinburgh Airport.

West Town, as the scheme is now known, would become home to 7,000 households as part of a new neighbourhood featuring offices, a school, GP surgery, park land and shops.

The £2 billion project is proposed on 205-acres of brownfield land alongside the tram line to Edinburgh Airport and close to the RBS offices at Gogarburn and the Gyle.

Formerly marketed as ‘Edinburgh 205’ and part of the planned International Buisness Gateway the area is considered a key location to open up the west of the city.

West Edinburgh has been identified as a key component of growth in the Edinburgh City Plan 2030.

The West Town development is expected to take place in phases over the next ten years.

Artists impression of West Town

Drum expects to submit plans to the city council next year after striking a co-operation deal with the developers behind the Crosswinds proposals for land next to the airport.

West Town will be modelled as a “20 minute neighbourhood” which means that everything residents would need for their day to day lives would be available within a short walk or bike ride of their homes.

The concept has been embraced by the city council and has grown in popularity around the world since the Covid-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the importance of liveable communities.

Sir Bill said: “We see a wonderful opportunity and important responsibility working alongside all stakeholders to create a pioneering, innovative and sustainable legacy for the future West Town community of Edinburgh.”

Managing director of Drum, Graeme Bone said: “Our ambition for the area matches that of the proposed Edinburgh City Plan 2030.”

