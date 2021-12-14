US tech leaders back Filament STAC’s IoT mission

Accelerator support

Paul Wilson, Gregor Aikman, and Evelyn McDonald of the Smart Things Accelerator Centre

Filament STAC, the internet of things accelerator programme, has secured backing from some of the US’s largest tech companies.

They include Twilio, Plexus Corp, Intel Corporation, Keysight and Arrow Electronics.

Filament STAC is a pioneering industry-government partnership aimed at producing Scottish IoT companies capable of scaling and competing on a global level.

It has a three-year target to create more than 25 IoT companies supporting around 750 jobs, reporting revenue in the region of £750 million, and cohort companies raising investment in excess of £100m.

Paul Wilson, CEO of Filament STAC, said: “It is a testament not only to our own ambitions for STAC, but more importantly for tech groups of the stature of Twilio, Plexus Corp, Intel, Keysight and Arrow to believe in our mission and get behind the plan to build globally competitive IoT companies from a base in Scotland.

“Having Twilio as a Filament STAC partner will support our cohort to develop industry-leading products.

“Twilio provides platforms and services to build innovative IoT solutions, connecting them to reliable cellular networks, ensuring our STAC companies connect creatively and reliably to their devices and customers.”

Angela Forbes, IoT account executive, UK and Ireland, at Twilio, said: “We are really looking forward to supporting all the great work Filament STAC is doing to support local startups on their journey to becoming tomorrow’s best known brands.”

Filament STAC is also supported by Scottish Enterprise, CENSIS (Scotland’s Innovation Centre for sensing, imaging and IoT technologies), and Glasgow-headquartered product design firm Filament.

The companies in Filament STAC’s first cohort are: Acu-Flow (trading as Nebu-Flow), Lupovis, Gibson Robotics, Toto Sleep, Lynkeos, Radisoft, WashR, Jirasoft, BGR; 5G3i, Fyne Labs and Soltropy.