United Airlines to resume Scotland-US flights

Daily flights resume next March

United Airlines will be the first to resume daily nonstop services between Scotland and the United States when it takes to the skies next year.

Services will operate year-round between Edinburgh and New York/Newark from March, and seasonally with Chicago O’Hare and Washington DC from May.

Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport’s chief executive, said: “It will allow families to reunite, friends to reconnect and re-open the strong tourism destinations on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Flights will be operated with Boeing 757-200 aircraft, featuring 169 seats and increased personal space.

United Airlines is committed to going 100% green by reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 100%, but not until 2050.

The company has invested in emerging technologies that are designed to decarbonise air travel, such as an agreement to work with urban air mobility company Archer.

It required all its US employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and became the first airline to offer customers the ability to schedule COVID-19 tests on its mobile app and website.