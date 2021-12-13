Two internal audit promotions at Azets

Accountancy

Gary Devlin and Elizabeth Young

Top 10 accountancy firm Azets has promoted Edinburgh-based partner Gary Devlin to UK head of internal audit and appointed Glasgow-based Elizabeth Young as an internal audit partner for Scotland and the North.

Mr Devlin will lead a team of more than 50 staff delivering an extensive range of Internal audit services, encompassing risk assurance and technology risk assurance services to several hundred public and private sector organisations across the UK.

The risk assurance and technology risk assurance client base includes many of the UK’s leading organisations in education, government, utilities, infrastructure, security, finance, third sector and business.

A key focus will be the development of Azets’ new risk assurance and technology risk assurance centres of excellence in London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow and Edinburgh, and advising clients on preparing for UK SOX compliance.

Mr Devlin is a specialist in the provision of internal and external audit services, having advised many public, private and third sector clients during a career spanning more than 20 years.

Ms Young will become a risk assurance services partner from 1 January. She has specialised in internal audit since qualifying as a chartered accountant, working for in-house teams in both the public and private sectors. She has previously been named in ICAS’s list of Top 100 under 35 CAs.

After returning to practice she has specialised in the public sector and has advised a wide range of organisations including various NHS boards, central government bodies such as VisitScotland and sportscotland together with an extensive portfolio of housing associations.

In her new role at Azets she will lead a substantial risk assurance services team in Scotland and the North, oversee the delivery of an expanding range of services and support the expansion of the risk assurance and technology risk assurance teams across the UK.

The risk assurance team advises clients on corporate governance, internal control and risk, and the technology risk assurance team advise on services such as IT assurance and cyber security.

The teams recently supported a large public body respond to a devastating ransomware attack, helped a large company develop effective governance arrangements, provided assurance services to support the recent COP26 event in Glasgow and supported the board bringing the Cycling World Championship Event to the UK developing their risk management arrangements.

Commenting on the promotions, Peter Gallanagh, Azets regional CEO for Scotland and the North said: “On behalf of our colleagues I would like to congratulate both Gary and Elizabeth on their well-deserved promotions.

“They have made a major contribution to the outstanding reputation the business has earned across Scotland and the UK for the quality of our Internal Audit services.

“The expanding client base and the development of the new Risk Assurance and Technology Risk Assurance Centres are testimony to the strength and potential of this key area of Azets’ business.

“Gary and Elizabeth will make a major contribution to the next stage of our development and growth, and we wish them every success in their new roles.”