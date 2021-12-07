Turnover hits record at Edinburgh Boiler Company

Year of growth

Mark Glasgow: a range of challenges

A year of unprecedented growth saw the Edinburgh Boiler Company report a record turnover of £4.4 million.

The figure for the 12 months to the end of September represents a rise of 134% on last year’s figure (£1.87m).

It has enabled significant investment across different areas of the business, including expansion into Glasgow.

The firm welcomed 12 recruits during the period, taking the headcount to 36. The additional staff included a quality control manager, field manager and operations manager. The company also expanded its fleet of vehicles by 11 to meet rising demand across the cities.

The Edinburgh Boiler Company was proactive in its response to the challenges posed by the pandemic, investing £50,000 in portable workstations to allow engineers to work remotely.

The past 12 months also saw the business move into a larger headquarters in the city, the new premises also housing the Energy Training Academy where it is training engineers in renewables technology.

Managing director Mark Glasgow said: “There were a range of challenges that had to be faced in the past year and I am indebted to the staff for the manner in which they stuck to the task.

“Everything is geared towards good customer service and everything follows from there.

“We reacted in the right ways to Covid. In such situations team work is more vital than ever and everyone came together to ensure our customer service wasn’t impacted, in fact it was enhanced by all their efforts in the most testing of circumstances.

“We brought a number of new employees into the business to ensure the structure was there for ongoing expansion plans and I’m excited by what the future holds for us a business. Everyone has bought into the Edinburgh Boiler Company’s approach.

“A highlight of the past year was opening our base in Edinburgh. The new headquarters will improve our efficiency and provide the ideal foundation for further investment and growth. There is a lot of work still to be done but we’re going in the right direction.”