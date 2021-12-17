Triple partner promotion at KPMG Scotland

KPMG

Oliver Dockray, Philippa Sanderson and Martin Stephens

KPMG UK has promoted three Scotland-based staff – Oliver Dockray, Martin Stephens, and Philippa Sanderson – to partner.

Mr Dockray becomes head of tax technology and innovation following 13 years with the firm. Based in Glasgow, he specialises in tax technology and has built a team of over 100 technology professionals in digitising tax for KPMG’s clients across Scotland and the UK.

Mr Stephens operates within the corporate services transformation team in FS Consulting after being with the firm for 15 years. He will continue to support insurance CFOs through major periods of change with programmes to deliver outcomes related to cost reduction, integration, or regulatory compliance, all underpinned by technology.

Ms Sanderson is an experienced tax adviser who currently leads the company’s private enterprise tax across Scotland.

As part of her promotion, she will also drive KPMG’s private enterprise tax business in Yorkshire and the Humber. Ms Sanderson and her team advise private businesses and their owners on all aspects of tax, in the UK and internationally through the firm’s global network.

All three will work closely with KPMG UK’s Scotland senior partner James Kergon.