Travel faces new clampdown in latest Covid battle

Tests for arrivals

Travel trade workers called for support in June and are doing so again (pic: Terry Murden)

Travellers heading to the UK will need to take a Covid test before their departure as the government takes tough action to limit the spread of the virus.

Scotland will fall into line with the new rules which come into effect at 4am on Tuesday and demand evidence of a negative lateral flow or PCR test taken within 48 hours of travelling.

Currently people only need to self-isolate until they test negative within two days of arriving.

Travel-related businesses were dismayed by the decision, saying the damage was “incalculable” and calling for more government help.

But there was cross-party support for the measures that aim to avoid previous mistakes caused by allowing international travel to continue.

Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “We have always said it may be necessary to quickly implement fresh measures to protect public health in Scotland, particularly with regards to international travel, and these restrictions are proportionate and necessary to that aim.

“We fully understand the impact the changes will have on staff and businesses in the travel and aviation sectors, particularly as the new variant came at a time when we were beginning to see some signs of recovery. We will not keep the restrictions in place any longer than is necessary.”

Nigeria will be added from Monday to the red list of countries from where people arriving must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Over the recent days we have learnt of a significant number of growing cases linked to travel with Nigeria.

“There are 27 cases already in England and that’s growing and Nigeria now is second only to South Africa in terms of linked cases to Omicron.”

Mr Javid added the government had “been clear that we will take action if it is necessary”, adding it was important to remember vaccinations “are our first line of defence” and calling on people to get a booster dose of a Covid vaccine when called to do so by the NHS.

A further 26 Omicron cases – of which 25 were recorded in England and one in Scotland – were confirmed in the UK on Saturday.

Those cases took the total for England to 129. Scotland has so far recorded 30 cases while one case was identified in Wales, bringing the total for the UK as a whole to 160.

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting called for further action and for the number of booster jabs given to be increased to 500,000 per day.

In a tweet he said: “Finally the health secretary accepts Labour’s call for pre-departure tests, but why up to 48 hours before flight?”

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper MP added: “It is a relief that the Government has finally announced that people will have to take a Covid test before getting on the plane home, but not to do this until nearly two weeks after Omicron was identified is still too slow.

“The lesson from the first wave and the Delta wave is that the pandemic accelerates steeply when there are lots of separate new cases being seeded from abroad. That’s why it is so important to act fast.

“Wes Streeting and I have been calling for this and SAGE recommended this but Ministers have repeatedly told us it wasn’t needed.

“I am glad they have now u-turned but I wish they had done so sooner. We badly need them to learn the lessons on the importance of acting quickly on Covid border measures rather than each time having to be put under huge pressure to finally act.”

Travel bosses were counting the cost of what now looks like another washout Christmas.

Joanne Dooey, president of the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA), said: “Tonight’s news is the early Christmas present none of us in the travel sector wanted or needed.

“It’s a crushing blow for the travel sector in Scotland and travel agents are truly battle weary. The confidence which was returning to international travel will be stamped out following this announcement.

“We expect that travel agents’ phones will be ringing off the hook with customers who wish to cancel or postpone their holidays, business trips and Christmas visits to families overseas.

“The damage being wreaked on the Scottish travel sector – which is worth £1.466 to our economy – is incalculable.

“Unlike the hospitality sector, which can start to generate revenue the minute restrictions are lifted, travel agents do not receive a penny of income until the time a customer travels.

“Our colleagues were just beginning to return a position to generate income in recent weeks following more than two years of zero income.

“It’s an atrocious position for travel agents to be in after such dire trading positions throughout the pandemic and we’re asking that the Scottish government recognises that our members need sector specific support and they need it urgently.”