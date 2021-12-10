Tighter isolation as FM echoes Xmas party ban

Omicron 'tsunami ' warning

Covid testing will be stepped up

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today warned that Scotland is facing a “tsunami” of Omicron cases and has joined a call for Christmas parties to be scrapped.

Describing the 110 cases so far as “tip of the iceberg” she announced changes to self-isolation guidelines, stating that from Saturday all household contacts of any Covid cases should isolate for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status and even if they initially get a negative PCR test.

Non-household contacts can leave isolation if they have had a negative PCR test and have had two vaccine doses.

Ms Sturgeon said it was hoped – although not known – that Omicron may cause less severe illness on average than Delta, despite being much more transmittable.

But she said that even if this is true, the surge in cases that was now “virtually certain” would still result in a “massive” number of people needing hospital care.

She warned of a “significant strain” on the economy and public services.

ScotRail has already been forced to cancel 60 train services because of staff calling in with Covid, while many staff at an accident and emergency unit in Lanarkshire are also having to isolate after attending a social event and becoming infected.

Ms Sturgeon echoed the call from Public Health Scotland on Thursday evening for Christmas parties to be postponed. She said that in this context she was referring to work-based events.

“My advice would be to consider deferring work Christmas events,” she said at a briefing.

“If they are small events that you wish to go ahead with… make sure you and everybody else in the group is testing beforehand.”

She said the public should use their good sense when deciding whether to meet up.

Stephen Gow of The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen, described the latest announcements as “catastrophic for a sector which has already faced so much hardship since March 2020.

He said: “Statements like ‘it would be sensible to defer Christmas parties’ essentially mean ‘don’t’ but do not amount to government regulation meaning, there’s no financial support for businesses.

“When I left work last night, one of our Christmas party events was due to have 263 guests. By 10am today that number had dropped to 18. It could drop further. We’ve had more than 900 cancellations over a 48-hour period. And we expect more.”

Ms Sturgeon conceded there were “no easy options” in dealing with a new wave of cases and that early intervention is the best way of acting proportionately. She will be consulting on a four-nations basis and will raise the question of financial support from the UK government in a Cobra meeting this afternoon.

