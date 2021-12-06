Ted Baker chairman dies | FTSE 100 rises | AG Barr deal

Daily Business Live

8.15am: Market rises

The FTSE 100 rose at the open as forecast (see below) and was trading at 7,171.83, up 49.51 points.

7am: Ted Baker chairman dies

John Barton, Scots-born chairman of fashion chain Ted Baker, has died suddenly, the company has reported.

Mr Barton, who was 77, was educated at Gordonstoun School and gained an MBA from the University of Strathclyde.

He recently stepped down as chairman of EasyJet after a tenure of almost nine years and was previously chairman of Next and Cable and Wireless. He has also been senior independent director of WH Smith and SSP Group.

Rachel Osborne, Ted Baker chief executive, said: “John was a source of great wisdom for me and for so many of us at Ted Baker and we will hugely miss his support and guidance. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Anne, and their family.”

Speaking on behalf of the board, Helena Feltham, senior independent director, said: “John combined a generosity of spirit with insight, humility and humour and we will all miss him. He led the board with great skill and it was a privilege to have worked with him. Our hearts go out to his family.”

Ms Feltham will assume the role of interim chairman with immediate effect.

Former RBS CEO Stephen Hester, who succeeded Mr Barton at EasyJet, said: “John was a distinguished chair and made an outstanding contribution to the company during his tenure. He was also a wonderful human being. On behalf of the board, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to John’s family at this difficult time.”

7am: AG Barr diversifies into healthy foods

Irn-Bru maker AG Barr is branching out into healthy foods and has acquired a stake in a porridge and plant-based milk business.

The Cumbernauld-based company, whose portfolio includes a range of soft drinks, has taken an initial 60% equity stake in MOMA Foods, with an agreed path to full ownership over the next three years.

Full story here

Global markets

Reports that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 may be less of a threat to life than first feared was expected to give stock markets a lift at the start of a new week.

Although UK cases have risen, South Africa’s health minister, Joe Phaahla, said the majority of patients in his country have had only “mild” symptoms. The US said early indications suggest the mutation may be less dangerous than delta.

The reports are likely to see Wall Street reverse last week’s losses which followed disappointing jobs data.

Asia’s main markets were mixed with the potential collapse of China’s property company Evergrande.

Shares in the group slid 11% after the company said there was no guarantee it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments.

Chinese blue chips managed a 0.6% gain after state media quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying Beijing will cut banks’ reserve requirement ratios “in a timely way”.

Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.5%, even as the government considered raising its economic growth forecast to account for a record $490 billion stimulus package.