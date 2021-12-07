Sunamp’s battery tech helps New York cut emissions

US breakthrough

CEO Andrew Bissell with batteries

A Scots company’s pioneering battery technology is being installed in buildings in New York State as part of an energy saving project.

Sunamp, which designs and makes the thermal storage system at its factory in East Lothian, was given a $668,000 award along with two partners to fit out eight buildings.

The project, commissioned by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, will evaluate how Sunamp’s technology can help the state meet its carbon reduction target and lower fuel bills.

Sunamp’s global head of commercial and industrial William Edrich said: “It’s particularly exciting because it marks Sunamp’s official launch into the US market.

“We are on the lookout for additional project sites and are actively building a talented team on the ground in New York to begin the roll out of Sunamp products across the country.

“Through these projects, we will demonstrate how our technology can improve the efficiency of the existing typical heating and cooling systems, help overcome network constraint issues and maximise the capture of renewable energy by demand shifting into thermal storage.”

Doreen M. Harris, president and CEO of NYSERDA said: “Through support of solutions like Sunamp’s heating and cooling technology, we are advancing building electrification to lower carbon emissions as we progress toward New York’s State’s goal for economy-wide carbon neutrality.”