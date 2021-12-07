Main Menu

US breakthrough

Sunamp’s battery tech helps New York cut emissions

| December 7, 2021

CEO Andrew Bissell with batteries

A Scots company’s pioneering battery technology is being installed in buildings in New York State as part of an energy saving project.

Sunamp, which designs and makes the thermal storage system at its factory in East Lothian, was given a $668,000 award along with two partners to fit out eight buildings.

The project, commissioned by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, will evaluate how Sunamp’s technology can help the state meet its carbon reduction target and lower fuel bills.

Sunamp’s global head of commercial and industrial William Edrich said: “It’s particularly exciting because it marks Sunamp’s official launch into the US market. 

“We are on the lookout for additional project sites and are actively building a talented team on the ground in New York to begin the roll out of Sunamp products across the country.

“Through these projects, we will demonstrate how our technology can improve the efficiency of the existing typical heating and cooling systems, help overcome network constraint issues and maximise the capture of renewable energy by demand shifting into thermal storage.”

Doreen M. Harris, president and CEO of NYSERDA said: “Through support of solutions like Sunamp’s heating and cooling technology, we are advancing building electrification to lower carbon emissions as we progress toward New York’s State’s goal for economy-wide carbon neutrality.”

, News, Energy, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Mark Glasgow

Turnover hits record at Edinburgh Boiler Company

Mark Glasgow: a range of challenges A year of unprecedented growth saw the Edinburgh BoilerRead More

SSE

SSE rejects activist’s new call for break-up of utility

SSE says it has chosen an ‘optimal path’ to growth (pic: Terry Murden) Activist investorRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.