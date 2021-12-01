STV expects record advertising revenue

Raised guidance

Simon Pitts: beyond expectations

STV is forecasting record levels of advertising revenue as the speed and scale of the recovery has exceeded expectations.

The Glasgow-based broadcaster is predicting a 22-24% surge in total advertising revenue for the year to the end of this month, delivering its highest ever advertising revenues and growth of more than 10% compared to financial year 2019.

Within that STV expects regional advertising to finish the year strongly, up around 20% for 2021, despite only dropping 5% during 2020 when the pandemic was at its height, and 15% ahead of 2019.

VOD advertising on the STV Player is expected to be up 35-40% for the full year, over 50% ahead of 2019 levels.

Additionally, STV announces that the STV Growth Fund will be increased from £20m to £30m in 2022. Since launch in 2018, the STV Growth Fund has allocated £15.7m across more than 700 deals with Scottish SMEs, attracting more than 300 new advertisers to television.

Previous guidance that STV Studios is on track for its best ever financial performance in 2021, with full year revenue of £20-25m, is reconfirmed today.

In a trading update, STV chief executive Simon Pitts said: “The speed and scale of the advertising recovery in 2021 has far exceeded our expectations and underlines the enduring power and relevance of high-quality video advertising.

“2021 will deliver STV’s highest ever advertising revenues, with brands choosing broadcast and video on demand advertising to boost their post-Covid recovery due to its unrivalled levels of trust, brand safety and value.

“I’m very proud that our STV Growth Fund has now enabled over 300 Scottish SMEs to access TV advertising for the first time, including around 150 since the start of the pandemic. I’m delighted to announce that the fund will be increased to £30m in 2022 to help drive Scotland’s economic recovery.”

There will be a virtual capital markets event today at 2pm focusing on the Scottish advertising market.