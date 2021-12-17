Sturgeon urges PM to find vital support for business

Talks scheduled

Nicola Sturgeon is calling for more funds

Nicola Sturgeon is holding talks with the Prime Minister later today to urge him to provide the “funding that is needed” to prop up businesses struggling with the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

She said that she hopes the call will be “positive”, but in the meantime confirmed that the Scottish Government will provide £100m taken from the recent Budget.

She said £66 million of this will be attributed to the hospitality sector, and £8m will go to the food and drink supply chain affected by hospitality cancellations. This includes wholesalers.

A further £20m will go to the culture sector, £3m to the wedding sector, and £3m to the worst affected parts of the tourism sector, including international inbound operators.

“We are working with councils, enterprise agencies and others to ensure businesses get this money as soon as possible. Those who have previously received support will be contacted directly,” she said in the latest update.

Ms Sturgeon reiterated the state at home message in the run up to Christmas and for everyone to limit the number of people with whom they socialise.

She indicated that more big events would have been stopped if finances had been in place to allow her to do so, suggesting that she would prefer large gatherings such as this weekend’s League Cup final be delayed or played to smaller crowds.

“Had we the financial mechanisms in place that we had earlier in the pandemic I would be able to give more straight forward advice to stop events going ahead right now,” she said.

“At the moment I can’t do that if I can’t compensate people. All I can do is ask people to modify their behaviours. Every time we go anywhere right now, there isn’t an insignificant risk of getting covid.”

Ms Sturgeon said the £220 million which will be released by the UK Government actually “made the Scottish Government worse off” as it has been taken from the Barnett formula funds.

Colin Smith, chief executive of the Scottish Wholesale Association, said: “We all appreciate that this support alone won’t be enough to provide financial aid to all wholesalers who need it or cover the huge losses in sales, but it will help cover some costs and address some potential food waste.”

As of today businesses are legally required to take “reasonable measures” to minimise transmission of the virus as Omicron cases continue to rise.

Advice includes a return to one-way systems in premises, app-based ordering and the use of screens at service points.

The hospitality sector has been encouraged to return to table service where practical and to consider measures to reduce crowding.

Businesses have also been asked to consider a ticketing system during peak festive opening hours where appropriate, according to the latest advice.

By law in Scotland, everyone over the age of 12 must wear face coverings indoors, unless exempt, and the new guidance stressed masks should be worn inside all businesses.

Ms Sturgeon added: “The support we’re providing is significant – but I know it won’t fully compensate these sectors for the impact they’re suffering right now.

“That is why I wrote to the Prime Minister yesterday, asking the UK Government to provide the funding that is needed. In my view, business now needs the type and scale of financial support that was available earlier in the pandemic.

“The reality is that can only come from the UK Government – because it has borrowing powers that the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish governments simply do not have.

“So I hope it will be a positive conversation later – and it will give businesses the assurance of support they so badly need. However, to return to the point I was making earlier, the best way long-term to support business sustainably, is get the virus back under control.”

