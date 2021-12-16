Sturgeon and Sunak clash over business cash support

Omicron funding

Cash clash: Nicola Sturgeon and Rishi Sunak

Tensions are rising between Holyrood and the Treasury over support for businesses hit by tighter pandemic restrictions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accused Treasury of short-changing Scotland and merely bringing forward funding already promised.

She said he £220 million handed to Holyrood out of a £430m pot for the devolved nations was due in January and had already been allocated.

The First Minister said it was also £48 million short of what her government was expecting in the new year.

She said on Twitter: “As feared, this is not ‘additional’ money – it is being brought forward from money we were expecting in January and had already budgeted for.

“But it’s actually more concerning than than that… the net effect of yesterday’s Treasury announcement appears to be that [the Scottish Government] is £48m worse off than we thought we were before the announcement.

“The total we were expecting in January was £268m…we have just been told the actual amount is £220m.”

A UK Government source responded: “This is utter nonsense. The Scottish Government is getting an extra £220 million to tackle Covid.

“The Scottish Government will get all the money it is due and the matter is being constantly evaluated.

“We have had intensive talks with the Scottish Government about the money and we are determined to work constructively with them to tackle the pandemic.

“Now is not the time for political games. Rather than manufacturing rows, the focus of us all should be on fighting Omicron.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Throughout this pandemic, the United Kingdom has stood together as one family, and we will continue to do so.

“We are working with the governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to drive the vaccine rollout to all corners of the United Kingdom and ensure people and businesses all across the country are supported.”

Ms Sturgeon earlier said she was considering further restrictions, particularly for the hospitality sector, but her ministers did not have the financial ability to do so.

She said: “While any financial support in the face of the pandemic, and the emergence of the Omicron variant, is welcome, today’s announcement from the Treasury does not appear to amount to any additional funding.

“Instead, it merely advances money which Scotland would be due in any case from expected Barnett consequentials already budgeted for – with the stipulation that we would need to pay back anything received over and above the final Barnett amount.

“That’s not additional funding. That’s just classic Treasury smoke and mirrors.”

She added: “This lays bare the extent to which our existing financial powers in Scotland do not go nearly far enough in ensuring we have all the tools needed to respond quickly in the face of a rapidly evolving public health emergency.”

The Scottish Government has found £200m from the Scottish Budget to provide some support for businesses.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes held talks with hospitality industry representatives and further discussions are expected today.

She wrote to the Chancellor last night claiming the £220million boost was “entirely inadequate given the scale of the challenge we face from Omicron”.

Ms Forbes’ letter added: “It is not a tenable position that funding is only triggered in relation to public health decisions in England. This directly inhibits our ability to protect jobs, lives and the NHS.”

