Stronachs welcomes Murphy as chief operating officer

Law

Stronachs has appointed Stuart Murphy as its first chief operating officer.

Mr Murphy (pictured) will be responsible for leading operational and financial management at the firm and will oversee Stronachs’ HR and IT teams across its Aberdeen and Inverness offices.

He will have a key role in the development and implementation of the firm’s strategy, improving systems and processes.

An economics graduate of Aberdeen University, Mr Murphy worked as a chartered accountant with KPMG and in corporate finance with Johnston Carmichael and was most recently finance director of the Westwood Global Energy group.

Managing partner Neil Forbes said: “Stuart’s experience will be invaluable in supporting our team as we continue to focus on supporting our clients in a post-pandemic world.

“He brings invaluable management experience to the firm and will help enhance our business practices and operations to improve our team’s ability to deliver a first-class service to our clients.”

Morton Fraser partners

Morton Fraser has appointed three partners across its real estate, corporate and private client teams.

Chris McLeish joins the real estate team from DWF and Andrew Walker joins the corporate team from Addleshaw Goddard. Jack Kerr has been appointed as a partner in the private client team.

Chris Harte, CEO at Morton Fraser, said: “As businesses emerge from what are hopefully the most severe impacts of coronavirus, we have our sights set firmly on the firm’s future and are continuing to invest in our talent first strategy.

“At a time when top talent is in such high demand, we’re delighted to appoint these three ambitious and talented individuals who will really bolster some of our key practice areas.”