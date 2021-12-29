Strang returns to Cushman & Wakefield as partner

Property

Global real estate advisory firm Cushman & Wakefield has appointed Murray Strang as a partner in its capital markets team in Edinburgh.

Mr Strang (pictured) will join the firm in February, leaving his current role of vice president and head of commercial real estate for the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

It will mark a return to Cushman & Wakefield for Mr Strang who spent two years at the firm earlier in his career. For the past 13 years he has been based in the United Arab Emirates, holding a number of senior roles, including head of Dubai at Savills, having previously served as head of investment and agency at Cluttons.

Based at the firm’s regional hub in Edinburgh, Mr Strang will be active across the Scottish market working closely with partners David Davidson and Stephen Bibby, and with investment colleagues across the UK Capital Markets service line led by Jason Winfield.

He will be responsible for advising investor clients on transactional activity across and on preserving or enhancing the value of assets through alternative uses.

David Davidson, international partner and chairman of Scotland, said: “Murray’s international perspective will be attractive to our wide range investor client base whether making acquisitions, disposals or seeking to optimise the value of their investments.”

Mr Strang said: “I greatly look forward to bringing my global experience and connections to bear for the benefit of the firm’s significant client base. I can’t wait to immerse myself back in the local market and hit the ground running.”