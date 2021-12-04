Stirling leaves Virgin Money for Hargreaves Lansdown

Banking

Amy Stirling is stepping down as a non-executive director at Virgin Money following her appointment as chief financial officer at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Ms Stirling is CFO of the Virgin Group and the representative director of Virgin Enterprises on the Virgin Money board which she will leave next summer. She was previously CFO at TalkTalk.

She will join retail investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown on 21 February, replacing Philip Johnson, who will step down from the board at the end of January.

Her appointment comes in time for Hargreaves Lansdown’s investor day on February 22, when it plans to set out the next phase of its strategy.