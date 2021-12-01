Main Menu

Accountancy

Stephenson to lead Azets ABAS team as director

| December 1, 2021

Azets has appointed Richard Stephenson as director of the firm’s accounts and business advisory services (ABAS) department. The ABAS team oversees the technology-led delivery of all compliance services such as year-end accounts, VAT returns, management accounts and business advice.

Mr Stephenson (pictured) joins Azets during a period of growth for the business in the North-East and will play a key leadership role driving the development and expansion of the ABAS team.

Bringing more than 12 years’ experience to the role having worked in private practice advising a wide range of businesses and in senior positions for businesses.

He has extensive knowledge of the complex and fast-changing field of compliance and with the development and implementation of strategies to manage clients’ obligations in a timeous and cost-effective manner.

Mr Stephenson said: “ABAS and compliance are critical to every business and top quality advice is essential.

“Azets is making significant investment in technology needed to deliver compliance services and in the development of the staff and I am really looking forward to supporting Azets’ growth potential.”

Aberdeen regional managing partner David Booth said: “Our clients and staff will benefit greatly from Richard joining our growing office and we look forward to working with him.”

Azets has also appointed Andreas Mitchell who joined from AAB as an audit assistant manager to work in the audit team.

, , , Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Stuart-Murphy

Stronachs welcomes Murphy as chief operating officer

Stronachs has appointed Stuart Murphy as its first chief operating officer. Mr Murphy (pictured) willRead More

Clare-Wareing-and-Nicola-Broughton

Key hires at drugs accelerator Cumulus Oncology

Clare Wareing and Nicola Broughton Cumulus Oncology, the drug discovery accelerator, has appointed former non-executiveRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.