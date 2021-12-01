Stephenson to lead Azets ABAS team as director

Accountancy

Azets has appointed Richard Stephenson as director of the firm’s accounts and business advisory services (ABAS) department. The ABAS team oversees the technology-led delivery of all compliance services such as year-end accounts, VAT returns, management accounts and business advice.

Mr Stephenson (pictured) joins Azets during a period of growth for the business in the North-East and will play a key leadership role driving the development and expansion of the ABAS team.

Bringing more than 12 years’ experience to the role having worked in private practice advising a wide range of businesses and in senior positions for businesses.

He has extensive knowledge of the complex and fast-changing field of compliance and with the development and implementation of strategies to manage clients’ obligations in a timeous and cost-effective manner.

Mr Stephenson said: “ABAS and compliance are critical to every business and top quality advice is essential.

“Azets is making significant investment in technology needed to deliver compliance services and in the development of the staff and I am really looking forward to supporting Azets’ growth potential.”

Aberdeen regional managing partner David Booth said: “Our clients and staff will benefit greatly from Richard joining our growing office and we look forward to working with him.”

Azets has also appointed Andreas Mitchell who joined from AAB as an audit assistant manager to work in the audit team.